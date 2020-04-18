Acknowledgement

NEILL, Shirley Catherine:

11.10.1930 - 24.2.2020

Bill and the Lewis families would like to sincerely thank all those who have supported us at the time of Shirley's passing. She was a loved wife, mother, mother-in-law, Grandma and Great-Grandma. We really appreciated your letters, cards, flowers, food, text messages and prayers, as well as the generous donations made to Hospice Southland. We extend a big thank you to Peacehaven and their loving, caring staff who looked after Shirley over the last 26 months. A sincere thank you to Betty Fox for conducting a lovely, fitting tribute to Shirley. Darren and the team at J Fraser and Sons, thank you for your help and support during this time. Our heartfelt appreciation to those who attended Shirley's service and apologies if we did not get the opportunity to speak to you personally. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement to you all with our sincere thanks.

John 3-16



