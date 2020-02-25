NEILL, Shirley Catherine:
It is with much sadness that the family announces Shirley's passing, peacefully at Peacehaven on Monday, February 24, 2020, in her 90th year. Formerly Lewis, nee Tressler. Dearly loved wife of Bill Neill. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan Lewis. Mother of Trevor and Janette Lewis (Nelson), Keith and Raewyn Lewis, Kevin and Maree Lewis (Roxburgh), Beverley and Trevor Field (Mosgiel), Pauline and Kenneth Holland (Edendale), Judith and Robert Gould (Gore), Stephen and Caroline Lewis (Hamilton), Lindsay and Maree Lewis, Graeme and Shanla Lewis. Loved sister of Mervyn* and Joyce* Tressler, Raymond and Norma Tressler, Vernon* and Doreen* Tressler, Ronald* Tressler, Owen* and Ann Tressler. Loved Wee Grandma of her many grand and great-grandchildren. Bill and family wish to thank the staff at Peacehaven for the loving care they have shown to Shirley. A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill on Wednesday, February 26, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. Donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages can be sent to Townhouse 53, Peacehaven, 498 Tweed Street, Invercargill 9812, or to Shirley's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*Denotes deceased.)
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 25, 2020