MOODIE, Shirley Lorraine:
Passed away peacefully at Ascot Care Home on August 20, 2020. In her 86th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Owen. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Darrell and Anne (Invercargill), Phillip and Karen* (Wanaka). Loved Nana of Sam and Ben and great-grandmother of Grace. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Bill* and Isobel* Winn, Janice* and Wattie Dynes. Thank you to all the caring staff at the Ascot Care Home. Messages may be sent to 42 Stobo Street, Grasmere, Invercargill 9810. On-line tributes maybe left on Shirley's tribute page frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes The Funeral Service for Shirley will be held at J Frasers & Sons Chapel, cnr of Doon and Esk Streets, Invercargill, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 2.00pm followed by a private cremation.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020