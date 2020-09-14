McNEILLY,
Shirley Ruth (nee Warden):
It is with heavy hearts we announce that Mum passed away peacefully in her 87th year on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Rowena Jackson. Loving wife of the late Trevor McNeilly. Treasured mum and mother-in-law of Malcolm and Judy, Trudy and Wayne Tecofsky and Rick and Sarah. Adored Granny of Alysha and Todd, Ryan and Kylie, Travis and Renee, Sarah, Kylie, Rachel, Todd and Kayla, Josh, Hayley, Ben, Zoe and Tom and Nadia. Cherished great-granny of Charlotte, Sophie, Harry, Madelene, Emilia and Isla. Due to COVID restrictions we are limited to 100 people attending the service. A service will be held at Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Wednesday, September 16, at 2.30pm followed by a private burial. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at The Auction House Cafe and Bar, Spey Street, Invercargill, for family and friends from 4.30pm. Special thanks to Rowena Jackson for their loving care of Shirley. In lieu of flowers donations to the Southland Charity Hospital.
"To the world you are a Mother but to our family
you are the World."
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2020