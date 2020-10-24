McMURDO,
Shirley (nee Smith):
On October 21, 2020, peacefully, at The Home of Compassion, Silverstream, Upper Hutt. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of David. Much loved mother of Tony, Nicola and Lisa and mother-in-law of Pete and Warren. Grandma of Jared and Vic, Laura and Adam, Charlotte, Eleanor and Zachary, Gary, Nathan and Mariam, Jessica, Hannah and Luke. Great-grandma of Lucy, Carter, Eva, Austin, Aisla, Eden, Bjorn and Aria. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at the Home of Compassion for their care. A memorial service for Shirley is to be held at Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane Street, Upper Hutt, on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 1.30pm.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 24, 2020