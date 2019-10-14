KIRKER, Shirley Rowena
(nee Anderson):
Passed peacefully on October 12, 2019; in her 91st year. Loved wife of Russell * since 1949. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Bernie (Te Anau), Alan and Joanne (Queenstown), Brian and Sharon (Makarewa). Loved Nana of Devan and Amanda, Daniel and James and great-grandmother of Aiden. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the Kirker and Anderson extended families.
United with her beloved Russell once again.
Messages care of: BL Kirker, Makarewa, RD 6, Invercargill. Service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held in The Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street on Friday, October 18, at 1.30pm, the service will conclude with the committal at the Southland Crematorium. Cut flowers by request.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019