Shirley Elizabeth:

I am writing to let you know that if you are reading this then I have passed away in the comfort and care of my family at the Otago Community Hospice on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 8.45pm; I leave behind my loving husband Robin, my children and their partners, Carolyn and Phil, Lyndon and Francesca, and my beautiful grandchildren Katie, Brooklyn, Jackson, and Noah. I am the much loved daughter of Andrew and Myrtle Brown, the sister of Donnesse and Graham, Rex and Nadine, Joyce and Bob, and loved sister-in-law of Colleen and Les. I have fought a lot of things over the past few years and am blessed to have had more time with my family than we thought, but I am now at peace with my maker and await the resurrection with Jesus Christ. I'll leave you with these words from Psalm 73:25-26

"Who have I in heaven but you God, there is no one on earth that I desire beside you. My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength

of my heart and my

portion forever".

At my request a private funeral is to be held, then I will be laid to rest at Dunedin Cemetery. Messages to 40 Elwyn Crescent, Green Island, Dunedin 9018.







