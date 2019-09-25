HAGGERTY,
Shirley Theresa:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Robert (Bob) Gordon Haggerty*. Much loved mother and stepmother of Hillary and Pat, Erin and Gordon*, Bill and Pauline, Patsy and George, Stephen and Lesley, Eileen and Murray, Rosemary and Paul, Barbara and Steve, Jill, Vicki and John, Gordon and Sonya. A loved nana, gran and supernan. As per Shirley's wishes, a private service has been held. Messages to 35 Towack Street, Riverton. Online tributes may be made on frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes. (*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 25, 2019