GALLÉ, Shirley:
In the loving care of the Vickery Court Rest Home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020; aged 84 years. Loved wife of Gerry*, loved mother and mother-in-law of Louise*, Mark and Rosa, Zoe and Cookie*, and Gerry, very much loved grandma of her 14 grandchildren and of her 8 great-grandchildren, loved sister of Sharon Boyce. A service for close friends and family to celebrate Shirley's life will be held in the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, Invercargill, on Monday, August 3, at 1.00pm. Messages to PO Box 1345, Invercargill.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2020