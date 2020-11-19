COLLINS,
Shirley Irene (nee Derrick):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Much loved wife of the late Mark, loved Mum and mother-in-law of Murray and Margaret (Waikaka), Graeme and Julie (Dunedin), Roger and Sharon (Gore), and Bronwyn and Nick (Waikaka). Dearly loved Grandma Shirley of her 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Tuesday, November 24, at 2.00pm. Donations kindly accepted for Hokonui St John Ambulance. Special thank you to the staff of Resthaven Village, Gore, for their love and care, and to the staff of Southland and Gore Hospitals. Messages to 786 Leithen Road, 5RD, Gore 9775.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 19, 2020