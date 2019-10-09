BRADLEY, Shirley Crofts:
11.04.1929 – 08.10.2019
Passed away at Southland Hospital on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Loved wife of the late Allan. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce and Sarah (Wales/UK); Russell and Michelle (Invercargill). Loved by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. At Shirley's request there will be no funeral service. A large thank you to all the staff at Southland Hospital who have been involved with her care. Messages can be sent to 41 Steel Rd, RD 4, Invercargill, or to Shirley's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 9, 2019