MORTIMER, Sheila Mary:
Peacefully at Southland Hospital with her loving family by her side on Monday, July 29, 2019. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Basil. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Leslie and Deseree, Ann and Brent Dimond. Cherished Nan and Great-Nan of Danielle*; Chantal and Luke, and Zoe; Monique and Lee; Justin and Tan, Chekanah, Nehemiah, and Zamani. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ernie*, Trevor* and Marilyn Wilson, and a loved sister-in-law of her extended family. A loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. At Sheila's request a private service will be held. Special thank you to the staff of Clare House and the Medical Ward, Southland Hospital. Messages to 264 Barrow Street, Bluff.
"Forever remembered
with love"
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on July 31, 2019