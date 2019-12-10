HARE, Sheila:
Died peacefully at her home in Ashburton, surrounded by her daughters, on December 8, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Lynda and David Kepes, Alison and Roger Thomas, and Joce and Donald Robertson. Loved Granny of Moana, Jesse, the late Nadav, Gabriel, Reuben, and Eli; Sam, Louise, and Jeremy; Zac, the late Caitlin, and Annie and loved great-Granny of Archie, and Lola; Malia, and Meka; Natalie; Jock, and Finn. Messages to the Hare family, PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. Donations to Child Cancer, in memory of Sheila, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Sheila's life will be held at St David's Union Church, Allens Road, Ashburton, on Friday, December 13, commencing at 2.00pm. Followed by private interment.
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019