HARE, Sheila:Died peacefully at her home in Ashburton, surrounded by her daughters, on December 8, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Lynda and David Kepes, Alison and Roger Thomas, and Joce and Donald Robertson. Loved Granny of Moana, Jesse, the late Nadav, Gabriel, Reuben, and Eli; Sam, Louise, and Jeremy; Zac, the late Caitlin, and Annie and loved great-Granny of Archie, and Lola; Malia, and Meka; Natalie; Jock, and Finn. Messages to the Hare family, PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. Donations to Child Cancer, in memory of Sheila, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Sheila's life will be held at St David's Union Church, Allens Road, Ashburton, on Friday, December 13, commencing at 2.00pm. Followed by private interment.