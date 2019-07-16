EVANS, Sheila Margaret:
Of Palmerston North. On Monday, July 15, 2019, peacefully, after a battle with cancer, aged 80 years. Beloved wife of Ray (deceased). Much loved mother of Barbara and Paul, Mark and Freeda, Paul and Karen, Gail and Gregg Ward, Matthew, Joan and Steve Bromley, Eileen Evans-McKean and Troy McKean. A loving Grandma, Nana and Great-Grandma. Dear sister of Moira Bell (Invercargill). Messages to the Evans family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated and may be left in the Church foyer. Friends are invited to attend Requiem Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 96 Shamrock Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Southland Times on July 16, 2019