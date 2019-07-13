BAXTER, Sheila Patricia:

Rex, Carol, Cecille, Anne, Paul and our families would like to thank everyone for their expressions of sympathy, cards, food and flowers, after Sheila's passing. We would like to in particular acknowledge the wonderful care given to Sheila when living in her home at Takitimu Resthome and more latterly, at Ascot Bupa Resthome. Thank you to everyone who made a contribution towards the work of St John. Please accept this as a huge thank you from us all.



