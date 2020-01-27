ORCHARD, Shaun Logan:

26.10.1995 to 27.1.2019

Stolen by the sea at Slope Point and never returned. Loved son of Raymond (Oz), and Honorine, loved brother of Brandon* and Claudia, totally devoted dad to Brooklyn. One year on we are doing our best to carry on but we miss your hugs and enthusiasm for life and trouble. Your daughter carries your attributes of chatting and making friends and a whirlwind of energy you possessed, it is through her you live on.

Our love for you lasts forever. *Denotes deceased



