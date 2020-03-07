Acknowledgement

HATTRILL, Shaun Luke:

Vicki, Brian, Paul, Sarah, Teri, Caitlin and Sam, Aleisha and Brett, would like to sincerely thank all who gave their loving and caring support to our family on our tragic loss of Shaun, our beloved, loving and devoted son, brother, uncle, grandson and mate to many. The family extend their thanks for the baking, floral tributes and the many cards, along with the huge turnout for Shaun's funeral which was overwhelming for us as a family. To Jeanette McIntyre, we thank you for conducting the service with such dignity. The staff at the Gore Food with Love for prepared meals, Piper Jeff Shanks, Pukerau Rugby Club Guard of Honour, the Hokonui Pipe Band who assisted with the afternoon tea, we thank you for a magnificent spread, which was greatly appreciated, also thanks to all that helped at the scene of the accident. Please accept this acknowledgement as our sincere appreciation of your wonderful support.

Thank you.



