Shaun HATTRILL

Guest Book
  • "Love and thoughts are with you all at this bloody sad time...."
    - Sheryll Diack
  • "Vicki and family, I'm extremely sorry for your loss. My..."
    - Vanessa Mullenger
  • "Our thoughts are with you all at this sad time."
  • "Paul, Sarah and families, our hearts and thoughts are with..."
    - Fern McAulay
  • "MY LOVE AND DEEPEST SYMPATHY TO VICKIE, JUNE AND ALL..."
    - Trish Gutschlag
Service Information
Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
032088004
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Gore Town and Country Club Stadium
Bury Street
Death Notice

HATTRILL, Shaun Luke:
(the result of an accident) On Sunday, January 26, 2020, aged 21 years. Dearly loved son of Vicki and Brian, Paul and Sarah, loved brother and uncle of Teri; Caitlin and Sam, Harriet, and Charlie; Aleisha and Brett, step-brother of James, and Josh Gray, cherished grandson of June and George, and the late Clarry Kelly, Andrena and John Hattrill, loved partner of the late Nicola, and a much loved nephew and cousin of many. A service for Shaun will be held in the Gore Town and Country Club Stadium, Bury Street, on Monday, February 3, at 1.30pm, then leaving for Charlton Park Cemetery. Messages to 43 Anzac Street, Gore, 9710.

Published in Southland Times from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020
