HATTRILL, Shaun Luke:
(the result of an accident) On Sunday, January 26, 2020, aged 21 years. Dearly loved son of Vicki and Brian, Paul and Sarah, loved brother and uncle of Teri; Caitlin and Sam, Harriet, and Charlie; Aleisha and Brett, step-brother of James, and Josh Gray, cherished grandson of June and George, and the late Clarry Kelly, Andrena and John Hattrill, loved partner of the late Nicola, and a much loved nephew and cousin of many. A service for Shaun will be held in the Gore Town and Country Club Stadium, Bury Street, on Monday, February 3, at 1.30pm, then leaving for Charlton Park Cemetery. Messages to 43 Anzac Street, Gore, 9710.
Published in Southland Times from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020