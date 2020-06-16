Sharon WOODINGS

Guest Book
  • "My love and thoughts with you all. I had the privilege of..."
  • "We are all so very sorry to hear that Sharon passed away..."
    - Naomh Cusin
  • "To celebrate Sharon's life is to celebrate a colourful,..."
    - Adrienne Rewi
  • "On behalf of my late parents Betty & John Harker deepest..."
    - Robyn Leaf
Service Information
Dignity Funeral Services Ltd
183 Middleton Road, Dunedin
Dunedin , Otago
034878600
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Salvation Army Building
853 Colombo Street
Christchurch Central
Death Notice

WOODINGS,
Sharon Lee (nee Hoggard):
Peacefully in the BMTU at Christchurch Hospital on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in her 60th year. Loved by husband David, daughter Kayleigh and son-in-law Iain (Queenstown), daughter Emma and soon to be son-in-law Andy (Timaru), parents Colleen and Jim Adams (Katikati) and Russ Hoggard (Auckland), she will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Leukemia Blood Cancer (LBC) New Zealand. Our sincere thanks to the staff at the BMTU (known to Sharon as the Hilton). Messages C/- the Woodings family to Gallery at 109 Mackenzie Avenue, Woolston, Christchurch 8023. A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at the Salvation Army Building, 853 Colombo Street, Christchurch Central, on Thursday, June 18, at 2.00pm. All welcome, bright colours are encouraged.

Published in Southland Times on June 16, 2020
