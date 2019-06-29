ROBERTSON,
Sharon Maree:
Peacefully at Dunedin Hospital, with family by her side, on Thursday, June 20, 2019; aged 57 years. Much loved wife of Alex for the last
33 years. Daughter of the late Keith Hastie and Doreen Blackwood. Devoted and loving mother and mother-in-law of Evan, Megan and Barry. Cherished grandmother (Gan) of Brody. Sister to Kerry and Bromwyn. As per Sharon's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Many thanks to Dunedin ICU doctors and nursing staff for all their hard work. Donations to St John, Arthritis Assn or Wanaka RDA, in lieu of flowers would be greatly appreciated. Messages to 403 Ward Road, Riverton.
Ph 027 443 4479
Published in Southland Times on June 29, 2019