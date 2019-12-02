MALOFIE, Sharon:
05.08.1949 – 30.11.2019.
After a long battle, Sharon passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving whãnau, on November 30, 2019. Loved daughter of Maurice and the late Gwen Skerrett. Adored mother of Nicholas and Lisa. Loved Nana to Janelle, Halen, Aysha, Jayda, Aaliyah, Zeeana, Samantha. Loved Great-Nana to Keagan, Tama, Kahu, Tyrell, Kymani, Macey, Jah-Melia, Te Atarangi and Noah. Sharon is at home with her whãnau. Sharon's service will be held at Te Rau Aroha Marae, Bluff, at 11.30 am, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Followed by a private cremation at the Southland Crematorium.
Moe mai, moe mai,
e te mareikura.
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 2, 2019