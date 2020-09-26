JOHNSTONE, Sharon Gail

(nee McClenaghan):

Ray, Carl, Guy and families would like to sincerely thank all those who sent cards, messages, flowers, visited, telephoned, called in with food, generally helped out, and attended Sharon's service. The love and support we received during this difficult time was incredible and very much appreciated. Those who helped Sharon from the Emergency Services in Twizel were incredible, and additional thanks are due to the Winton Fire Brigade for their assistance with the arrangements for Sharon's farewell. The family would like everyone to accept this as our expression of thanks.





