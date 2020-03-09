Sharon JOHNSTONE (1955 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of the passing of Sharon. Deepest Sympathy..."
  • "So sorry to hear of Sharon's passing. Our thoughts are with..."
    - Ross and Linda McDowall
  • "Thinking you you Sam and your family at this time - so..."
    - Jan and Lindsay Whyte
  • "So sorry to hear of Sharons passing, she will be missed..."
    - Lesley Tiplady
  • "So sorry to hear of Sharon passing sad times"
    - Ruth & Trevor Dyer
Service Information
Winton and Districts Funeral Services
306 Great North Rd
Winton, Southland
032367586
Death Notice


logoJOHNSTONE, Sharon Gail
(nee McClenaghan):
12.02.1955 - 06.03.2020
Unexpectedly in her element fishing the canals in Twizel. She leaves behind Ray, husband of 44 years. Mum and Mother-in-law to Carl and Dierdre; Guy and Charlotte. Nana to Crysta, Hannah, Maya, Thane, Rhia, Reeve, and Jack. Sister of Robyn, Lance, Yvonne, Helen, and Lisa. Sister-in-law of Ian, Colin, and Noelene and all their families. Funeral details to follow. Messages to 1 Douglas Street, Winton 9720.

logo
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.