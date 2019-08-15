KEDDELL,
Senio Jemma (nee Ropata):
Surrounded by her loving family at Southland Hospital, Invercargill, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Aged 73 years. Loved wife of the late Neil. Beautiful mother of Mason and Jools (Aust), Alandra and Dallas (Chch), Brent and Hayley (Canada). Very proud Nanny of Nick, C.J., Keddell-Marie, Jack, and Luca. Senio will be at home, 79 Chapman Street, Invercargill, until her service held at the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, Invercargill, at 11.00am, on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Online tributes can be made at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 15, 2019