THOMPSON, Scott Mitchell:
Aged 39 years (Unexpectedly) on Friday, 28 August, 2020. Much loved husband and best friend of Trudy. Super Dad of Lucy, and Ayden. Dearly loved eldest son of Diane and the late Peter Thompson. Much loved brother of Jason. Loved and precious Grandson of Ron and Margaret Hargest. Loved Scott T of Gary and Helen Cuthbert. Loved brother-in-law of Vicky and Steve Norman, Megan and Rhys Burdon. Loved Nephew of Peter and Johanna Hargest. Loved cousin of Matthew, and Ben. Loved Uncle of his nieces and nephew.
"Can't say I ain't country."
A service for remembrance of Scott will be held in the Gore RSA Function Lounge, Bowler Avenue, on Wednesday, 2 September, at 1.30pm, then leaving for the Charlton Park Cemetery. Due to covid 19 restrictions attendees will be by invitation only. You are warmly invited to join the family via the livestream link https://livestream.com/
accounts/72885/scottthompson
In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for the Will to Live Charitable Foundation. Messages to 31 Clyde Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2020