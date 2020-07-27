Scott GORDON (1965 - 2020)
  • "Deepest sympathy to you all at this sad time."
    - Rob and Sarita Ballantyne
  • "Our deepest sympathy Patsy,Bill and Family, Linda and girls..."
    - Shona Fordyce
  • "To Linda and girls - Patsy and Bill - Rock and Tina and..."
  • "Garth an I send our love and support, it's times like this..."
    - Garth & Judy, Perth WA
  • "It is with great sadness that you have lost the biggest..."
    - Lianne Calder
Service Information
Affinity Funeral Home (Alexandra)
141 Centennial Ave
Alexandra, Otago
034488405
Death Notice

GORDON, Scott Hamish:
5.12.1965 - 26.07.2020
(Of Cromwell) After a short but courageous battle, Scott passed away surrounded by his girls and loved ones. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Linda. Loving and supportive Dad of Emma, Georgia and Sophie. Loved son of Bill and Patsy Gordon (Invercargill). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Mark (Christchurch), Brent and Tina (Cromwell), Craig and Siri (Thailand). Loved son-in-law of Barry and Janice McDonald (Milton), and brother-in-law of Kerrie McDonald (Invercargill), Angie and Mark Campbell (Manapouri). Much loved and respected uncle of all his nieces and nephews, and great mate of many. Important: Change of Venue and Date: A service to celebrate Scott's life will be held at Affinity Funeral Home, 143 Centennial Ave, Alexandra, on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11.00am, followed by a private interment. Special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses of Dunedin and Dunstan Hospital. Messages to 261 Heaney Road, Cromwell, 9384.


Published in Southland Times from July 27 to July 31, 2020
