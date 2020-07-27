GORDON, Scott Hamish:
5.12.1965 - 26.07.2020
(Of Cromwell) After a short but courageous battle, Scott passed away surrounded by his girls and loved ones. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Linda. Loving and supportive Dad of Emma, Georgia and Sophie. Loved son of Bill and Patsy Gordon (Invercargill). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Mark (Christchurch), Brent and Tina (Cromwell), Craig and Siri (Thailand). Loved son-in-law of Barry and Janice McDonald (Milton), brother-in-law of Kerrie McDonald (Invercargill), Angie and Mark Campbell (Manapouri). Much loved and respected uncle of all his nieces and nephews and great mate of many. Funeral details to follow.
Published in Southland Times on July 27, 2020