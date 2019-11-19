Saxton O'CONNOR

Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
O'CONNOR, Saxton Russel:
With great sadness, Saxton's family wish to advise of his passing. Beloved son of Tracey (Gore). Loved and treasured brother of Raiana. Loved nephew and cousin of all his extended family. The service for Saxton will be held at 1.30pm on Thursday, November 21 at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, followed by a private cremation. Messages for O'Connor family may be left care of J Fraser and Sons Ltd, PO Box 1380, Invercargill 9840, or to Saxton's tribute page on frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.

Published in Southland Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
