McKAY,
Sarah Marjory (Madge):
Formerly of Wyndham. On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Peacehaven Village; aged 105 years. Loved daughter of the late William and Jane McKay, loved sister and sister-in-law of Bob*, George* and Joan, Ossie* and Irene*, Sam* and Hazel*, Gordon* and Glynis*, Archie* and Dorrie*. Much loved and respected Aunt of her nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews. A service for Madge will be held in the Peacehaven Chapel, 498 Tweed Street, at 1.00pm on Saturday, September 14, followed by burial at the Wyndham Cemetery. Flowers respectfully declined. Messages to PO Box 1001, Queenstown 9348, or to Madge's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019