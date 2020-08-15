Acknowledgement

SNELL,

Sandra Patricia (Sandie):



Betty and Bill Snell, Debbie O'Sullivan and extended family would like to say a huge thank you for the loving support we received following the very sad passing of our much loved Sandie. We truly appreciate all the beautiful flowers, meals, baking, cards, phone calls, and messages we received. We would also especially like to thank everyone who came to Sandie's service. Thank you to Rev Peter Taylor for the lovely service, also Raewyn Birss for playing the organ. For the loving support we received over the last two months from our daughter Debra and it was humbling to us to hear how much Sandie meant to Julia and her cousins. To those who traveled long distances, we thank you. Our thanks for the care and support Sandie enjoyed at Bainfield Park and for Jane's tribute to Sandie. We would like to acknowledge and thank those who cared for Sandie. Doctors and nurses at Kew Hospital and Doctors and nurses at Dunedin Hospital and of course Carla. Thank you Donna White from Avenal Park for your professional services. Thanks also to those who donated to St John Ambulance. Please accept this as a personal thank you from the family.



