Sandra Patricia (Sandie):

Peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Southland Hospital; aged 60 years. Dearly loved daughter of Betty and Bill Snell, much loved sister of Debbie and Peter O'Sullivan (Christchurch), special aunt of Julia O'Sullivan and Matt. Much loved cousin and niece of all the family, loved granddaughter of the late Vera Wilkie. A service for Sandie will be held in the Lindisfarne Methodist Church, Miller Street, Invercargill, on Saturday, July 25, at 11.00am, private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Southland and Dunedin Hospitals for their special care of Sandie's physical and mental health, and thank you also to Bainfield Park for your special care while Sandie was living there. Messages to 57 Kowhai Avenue, Hargest Invercargill 9810.







