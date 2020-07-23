Sandra SNELL

Guest Book
  • "dear Debbie sorry to here the passing of your sister we..."
    - Kevin o sullivan
  • "Dear Bill and Betty, Debbie and all your family. So sad for..."
    - Karen Browne
  • "Deepest Sympathy to you all at this very sad time. Carolyn..."
  • "Dear Betty, Bill, Debbie and Peter. So very sorry to hear..."
    - Lynette Coulthard
  • "Dear Betty, Bill and family It makes me extremely sad that..."
    - Deidre Mackay (Wyeth)
Service Information
Service
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Lindisfarne Methodist Church
Miller Street
Invercargill
View Map
Death Notice

SNELL,
Sandra Patricia (Sandie):
Peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Southland Hospital; aged 60 years. Dearly loved daughter of Betty and Bill Snell, much loved sister of Debbie and Peter O'Sullivan (Christchurch), special aunt of Julia O'Sullivan and Matt. Much loved cousin and niece of all the family, loved granddaughter of the late Vera Wilkie. A service for Sandie will be held in the Lindisfarne Methodist Church, Miller Street, Invercargill, on Saturday, July 25, at 11.00am, private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Southland and Dunedin Hospitals for their special care of Sandie's physical and mental health, and thank you also to Bainfield Park for your special care while Sandie was living there. Messages to 57 Kowhai Avenue, Hargest Invercargill 9810.

logo
Published in Southland Times from July 23 to July 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.