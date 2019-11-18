PADDON,
Samuel Douglas (Doug):
On Friday, November 15, 2019, suddenly but peacefully after a short illness, in his 88th year. Much loved husband and friend to the late Margaret. Adored and much treasured father and father-in-law to Nicola-Jane and Ken, Anne-Marie and Adam.
'Forever in our hearts'
Messages to the Paddon Family c/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. A very special thanks to The Oaks Rest Home for their care of Doug. A Memorial Service to celebrate Doug's life will be held at the Rolleston Community Centre, 94 Rolleston Drive, Rolleston, Tomorrow (Tuesday) November 19, at 1.00pm.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 18, 2019