HICKS,
Samuel Anthony (Sam):
In his 43rd year. Loved youngest son of Brenda and the late Roger Hicks (Stewart Island). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Quin and Kirsten Hicks (Stewart Island), Kerry Wheeler (Dunedin), and Kyle Muir (Caloundra). Beloved nephew of Peter and Alwyn Mitchell (Amberley), Rangi and Iona Karaitiana (Stewart Island), and Ken and Lorrie Hicks (Marrochydore). Cherished by all his cousins, nephews and nieces. Adored father of Harley.
"Kind heart and a
good friend to many"
Funeral details to follow. Messages to PO Box 137, Oban, Stewart Island 9846.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 5, 2020