BURDON,
Samuel William (Bill):
At Ascot Care Home on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of Sheila*, loved father and father-in-law of Lyn and Lawrence* Moore, and Jennifer. Loved grandad of Bradley and Megan Forbes, Dale Forbes, and Pam Johnston, and Sinead Brown. Loved great-grandad of Hugo, Molly, and Ryan Forbes. A graveside service will be held for Bill at the Soldiers Ave, Eastern Cemetery, East Road, Invercargill, on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 2.00pm. Messages to 45 Vogel Place, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019