WAST, Sally Rangimarie
(nee Whitau):
Peacefully at her home surrounded by her girls on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Linda and Ron, the late Tane, Kara and Roger, and Jade and Daniel, loved Taua of Michael, Eric, Bailey, Tayla, Nico, and Tasman, and all her great-grandchildren, a much loved sister, aunty and friend of many.
"Forever in our hearts"
Sally will be resting at her home until her service, which will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Saturday, November 28, at 10.00am, cremation to follow.
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020