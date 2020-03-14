Sally HANNAN

Guest Book
  • "Goodbye to my kind gentle sister"
    - Willis Hannan
  • "Dear Sally on behalf of all the cousins thank you for..."
    - Annette Hannan
  • " Dear Sister Catherine you will be greatly missed by..."
    - Jan Haines
Service Information
Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Dve
Auckland, Auckland
092374174
Vigil
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 p.m.
Our Lady's Home of Compassion
2 Rhine Street, Island Bay
Wellington
Requiem Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Our Lady's Home of Compassion
Interment
Following Services
Karori Cemetery
Death Notice

HANNAN, Sally Catherine
(Sister Catherine dolc, QSM):
On March 12, 2020, peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington, aged 84 years. Beloved member of the Sisters of Compassion for 66 years. Loved daughter of the late George and Kathleen. Loved sister of Patricia O.P. (Sister), James, Willis, Gillian and Paul. Much loved aunt to her nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces. A Vigil will be held at Our Lady's Home of Compassion, 2 Rhine Street, Island Bay, Wellington (off Murray Street) on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 6.00pm. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the above Chapel on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 11.00am, thereafter followed by interment at Karori Cemetery.
Funeral Arrangements have been made by Larry Greco
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 14, 2020
