HANNAN, Sally Catherine
(Sister Catherine dolc, QSM):
On March 12, 2020, peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington, aged 84 years. Beloved member of the Sisters of Compassion for 66 years. Loved daughter of the late George and Kathleen. Loved sister of Patricia O.P. (Sister), James, Willis, Gillian and Paul. Much loved aunt to her nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces. A Vigil will be held at Our Lady's Home of Compassion, 2 Rhine Street, Island Bay, Wellington (off Murray Street) on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 6.00pm. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the above Chapel on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 11.00am, thereafter followed by interment at Karori Cemetery.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 14, 2020