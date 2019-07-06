WADDELL,
Ruth Marjorie (Grannie):
Passed away peacefully at Windsor Park Care Home, on Friday, July 5, 2019, in her 99th year. Wife of the late Brian, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Glenys and Jeff Kerr (Wanaka), Dianne and Michael Wallis (Cromwell), the late Christine Dale Horrell, Cheryl and Graeme MacKenzie (Cromwell), Craig and Fiona (Glenorchy), Lachlan and Margaret (Gore), cherished Grannie of her 16 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"Those we love don't go away.
They walk beside us every day,
Unseen, unheard, but always near,
Still loved, still missed and very dear."
A remembrance service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held in Riversdale Community Centre on Friday, July 12, at 1.00pm, followed by afternoon tea. As per Ruth's wishes a private cremation has been held. Donations to St John Ambulance, Gore. Messages to 13 Walker Street, Gore, 9710.
Published in Southland Times from July 6 to July 10, 2019