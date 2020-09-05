Acknowledgement

McKENZIE,

Ruth Cunningham:

Aged 95 years. Olive, Linda, Gloria, Jan, and families, wish to thank our family and friends who attended Mum's funeral service. We greatly appreciate all the flowers, many cards, and baking, that were given to us. Special thanks to Bevan from J Fraser & Sons, Lynley McKerrow our very caring celebrant, Karen our organist, Amy and Todd for the photo presentation, and Aunty Sylvia for her support throughout our time at the Hospital with Mum, and funeral arrangements. We thank RDN for their amazing care and support with Mum over the last few years. Also to Wallace's Chemist and Dr Tabitha Luecker for their care of our Mum, and Southland Hospital staff who cared for Mum in her last few days. We appreciate all the support, love, hugs and tears, we have received at this sad time for us all.

Remembered with loveour Mum/Gran xx RIP



