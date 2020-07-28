McKENZIE,
Ruth Cunningham:
Mum passed away peacefully at Southland Hospital on Friday, July 24, 2020, aged 95 years. Loved wife of the late Gordon McKenzie. Loving Mum of Olive and Peter Swain, Linda and Phil Masters, Gloria and Peter Russell, Jan and Bill Simeon (Tauranga). Special loving Gran of Aron and Anna, Dean and Theresa, Scott, Todd and Amy, Donna and Ashley, Andrea and Robbie, Debbie and Grant and McKenzie. Loved Great-Gran of Connor, Samuel, Joshua, Daniel, Isaac, Cody, Amanda, Sophee, and Tayla, and great-great-Gran of Kaia. Daughter of the late Jacob and Rose Boniface. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Sylvia and John Faithful, and Noelene Boniface, and her late brothers and sisters.
R.I.P. Mum
We would like to thank the carers from RDN who cared for Mum in the last few years. Your care was much appreciated. At Mum's request, a private family committal has taken place. Messages to 73 Scandrett Street, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times on July 28, 2020