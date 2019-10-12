BLACKWOOD,
Ruth Catherine Adelaide
(nee Gutsell):
On October 8, 2019, peacefully at Dunedin Hospital surrounded by her family; aged 98 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Herb (Balclutha). Loved and cherished mother of Alan and Leanne (Melbourne), Carol Endicott-Davies (Brisbane), David and Kathryn (Mosgiel), and the late Yvonne and Grahame Cattermole (Dunedin). Adored Grandma of Peter, Emma and Rith, Nina, the late Luanne, the late Kylie, Ngaire and Gavin, Temara, Nicki, Rhys and Amanda. Loved Grandma of the 19 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Ruth's family would especially like to thank Trevor.
Mummy Dearest rest in peace
A service for Ruth will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 11.00am on Tuesday, October 15, followed by burial in the Balclutha Lawn Cemetery, at 2.15pm. Messages to 49 Tay Street, Mosgiel 9024.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 12, 2019