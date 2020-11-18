WESTERGAARD,
Russell John (Squeak):
Passed suddenly at Dunedin Hospital, on Friday, November 13, 2020; aged 79, of Wairio, Southland. Loved son of the late Christen and Sarah Westergaard, loved father of the late Paul, brother of Karl, Anton, and Marie Stark. Dearly loved friend of June and the late Frank Pope, Valerie and Elizabeth Pope. Will be hugely missed by his many mates. Thanks and acknowledgements to Valerie for the good care of Russell. Thanks to the staff at Southland and Dunedin Hospital and Winton Funeral services. A Graveside Service to celebrate Russell's life will be held at 2.00pm, on Friday, November 20, at the Wairio Cemetery (Nightcaps), followed by a farewell for Russell at the Nightcaps Hotel. Messages care of; Alister Stark, PO Box 140, Alexandra 9340 or 022-515-5384, or on Russell's tribute page at frasersfunerals/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020