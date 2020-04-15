SMITH, Russell Herbert:
1940 – 2020
Passed away peacefully at home in Manapouri on Saturday, April 11, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Dearly loved soulmate and husband of Shirley, and beloved father and father-in-law of Martin and Terry Ann McIntyre Smith, and Wendy Walker. Treasured grandad of Nina Smith. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and Robert Mossop, Gary and Carol, Alister* and Margaret, Murray* and Glennis, and Lindsay Read, and uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Loved poppa of his God-daughter Carla and little friend Cedar. A private burial was held and a celebration service to honour Russell will be held later.
"At peace with his
Lord Jesus."
Messages to PO Box 105, Manapouri.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 15, 2020