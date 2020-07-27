MUNRO, Russell Charles:
1.1.1929 - 25.7.2020
Peacefully at home, Gore (formerly Conical Hills) on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Loved husband of Nancy (Windsor Park), loved and respected father, father-in-law, and Grandad of Barry, Felisa, Pablo and Marcos (Wellington); Paul, Cath, Ben, and James (Nelson); Ken, Raewyn, Fraser, Piper, and Rory (Conical Hills); Jan, Shane, Michael, and Luke Sinclair (Hastings). A private family interment has been held. A service for Russell will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Thursday, July 30, at 1.30pm. Messages to 14A Traford Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from July 27 to July 30, 2020