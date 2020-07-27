MUNRO, Russell Charles:
1.1.1929 - 25.7.2020
Peacefully at home, Gore (formerly Conical Hills) on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Loved husband of Nancy (Windsor Park), loved and respected father, father-in-law, and Grandad of Barry, Felisa, Pablo and Marcos (Wellington); Paul, Cath, Ben, and James (Nelson); Ken, Raewyn, Fraser, Piper, and Rory (Conical Hills); Jan, Shane, Michael, and Luke Sinclair (Hastings). Funeral details to be advised. Messages to 14A Traford Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times on July 27, 2020