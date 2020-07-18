Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell MCGROUTHER. View Sign Death Notice



Russell George: JP

Russell passed away at Lakes District Hospital in Queenstown on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was a much loved husband and father of Ruth, Blair and Jason, and very proud Grandad Russell of Charleston, loved son and brother of Helen* and James*, and Keith McGrouther; and cherished by his recently connected sister and brother-in-law Elizabeth and Rick Smith. He was also a much loved son-in-law of Ian* and Margaret* McIntosh, and brother-in-law of Keith and Heather McIntosh; a loved Uncle; and a friend to his many overseas family. A memorial service to celebrate Russell's life will be held in the Southern Lakes Funeral Chapel, 1076 Frankton Road, Frankton, on Monday, July 20, at 1.00pm. Donations in memory of Russell would be appreciated towards Cancer Research and may be left at the service. Messages to 21 Balmoral Drive, Kelvin Heights, Queenstown 9300 (*denotes deceased)







