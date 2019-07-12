Russell MCCALL

McCALL, Russell John:
Peacefully at his home in Te Anau, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Ann, loved father and father-in-law of Hugh and Maggie, Rod and Annie, Nicky and Peter Crane, and a much loved Grandad and Great-Grandad. A service to celebrate Russell's life will be held in St Michael and All Angels Anglican Church, Mokonui Street, Te Anau, on Tuesday, July 16, at 1.30pm, private cremation to follow. Messages to 349 Gillespie Road, RD1, Te Anau 9679.

