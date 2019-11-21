Russell JONES

Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
Eastern Cemetery.
Death Notice

JONES, Russell Louis:
Suddenly at Southland Hospital on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, aged 77 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Karen and Patrick Flint (Australia), and Warren and Joy Jones (Arrowtown/Dunedin). Loved grandad of Morgan, Wade and Sarah, Hannah-Ray and Christiann, and Zach and Abbie. A great-grandad of Clayton, and Alexander. Loved brother of Mervyn and Estelle, and Valmai and John*. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Loved partner of Daph. A service to celebrate Russell's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Friday, November 22, at 1.00pm, the service will conclude with the interment at the Eastern Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of the Critical Care Unit, Southland Hospital for their care of Russell. Messages to 71 West Street, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
