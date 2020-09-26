Acknowledgement

HUGHES, Russell:

Sylvia, Joe, Karen, Janene, Craig, Lara, their families, and extended family, would sincerely like to thank everyone for the loving kindness shown to them at this very sad time. Russell was a kind hardworking, fun loving, companion, father, brother, workmate, and friend to everyone. We would like to acknowledge and thank from the bottom of our hearts, for the loving care given to him at the Oncology and Medical Wards at Southland Hospital and all the other departments that he spent time in. Thanks to the Oncology District Nurses who visited him at home and always brought with them a smile and cheerful presence. Thank you to the Dunedin Radiation team and Dr McLaren for treating Russell with great respect. Thank you to Dr Nicola Garthwaite for her kind caring over Russell's illness. Thank you to the many family and friends who came by for a cuppa and chat, the visits helped to brighten our days. A huge thank you to the wonderful staff of Johnson Wing at Clare House, your kindness and caring will always be with us. Thank you also to the gentle, caring staff at Salisbury Wing at Rowena Jackson Retirement Village for making Russell's last few days as comfortable as possible. Thank you to Rachel at J Fraser & Sons for taking care of all our wishes for a special farewell to Russell, and to Gwen Neave for making it possible for us to cope with our final goodbye to him. Thank you to the team from Hospice Southland for being there with willing support. To everyone who sent flowers, cards, food and messages of heartfelt love for our loss, you will always have a special place in our hearts.



