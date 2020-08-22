HUGHES, Russell Milton:
Family sadly advise Russell "broke the tapes and recorded a DNF", at Rowena Jackson on Friday, August 21, 2020, in his 76th year. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Sylvia (nee Milne). Much loved father and best mate of Daryn (Joe) and Karen, Janene, Craig (Pixie) and partner Lara, and friend of Pete. Fun and Esteemed Grandad of Shaun, Douglas, Kathryn and Brandon, and Amber. Loved Great-Grandad of Indie and Jake. Loved eldest son of Mary and Joe. Loved brother of Barry and Vivien, Daryl and Debbie, Eileen*, Shelley, Wendy and Lindsay, and brother-in-law of Gloria*, John and Tina, Janice, Ray and Rhonda, Bob and Lorna, Robyn* and Jamie, and Elizabeth. Much loved Uncle of all his nieces and nephews and cousin to many. Much valued colleague of his former work mates at Gough Bros, friend to fishermen, far and wide, and valued life member of Round Table and Oreti Park Speedway. Donations to Coastguard would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service or online. Family wish to sincerely thank Dr Nicola Garthwaite, Medical Ward and Oncology at Southland Hospital, and the caring staff at Clare House and Rowena Jackson. A farewell for Russell will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 10.30am. Private Cremation will follow. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions attendance is by invitation only. You are warmly invited to join the family via the Livestream link at frasersfunerals.co.nz/live-streams Messages to 160 Stobo Street, Invercargill, or to Russell's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2020