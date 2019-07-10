HENKE, Russell George:
Aged 64 years. Peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Gore Hospital. Loved son of William* and Eva* Henke, loved brother and brother-in-law of Mervyn and Cathy* (Balclutha), Kenneth* and Avis, Trevor*, Lindsay* and Dorothy, Steven, and Paul*, a loved cousin and a loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. In accordance with Russell's wishes a private graveside service will be held at Charlton Park Cemetery. Messages to Diane Johnston, 21 Walker Street, Riverton 9822.
(*denotes deceased.)
Published in Southland Times from July 10 to July 11, 2019